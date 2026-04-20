Serving with Purpose: Inside the Lake Forest Park Police Academy Experience

Officers and participants in the LFP Police Academy

By Ashton McCartney By Ashton McCartney





Commander Diego Zanella created and led this program, which is open to the public following an application and selection process. The session I attended was the second round of classes.



Spending five weeks in the Lake Forest Park Police Academy gave me something I didn’t expect: a much deeper, more personal understanding of what it really takes to serve and protect our community. I went in with a general appreciation for our Police Department, but I left with a level of respect that’s hard to fully put into words.



Right from the first session, it was clear that this job demands a lot. We learned about the hiring process, the extensive training, and the continued education officers commit to throughout their careers. The amount of time, effort, and investment, both from the individual officers and the department, is significant. It set the tone for everything that followed.



One thing that really stood out to me was the variety of perspectives in the room. We had a Shoreline Police Captain attending to learn more about the program as their department considers offering something similar, along with a NORCOM dispatcher. Having those voices in the class added a different dimension to the discussions and made the experience even more valuable.



As the weeks went on, I started to better understand just how complex police work is. Watching patrol officers in action, even in a training environment, showed how much they must multitask and how important it is to get every detail right.





At the same time, what stuck with me most was how much compassion they bring to the job. Whether it’s a routine contact or an escalated difficult situation, there’s a real effort to treat people with respect. It is difficult to capture in words the care and respect officers show to everyone in our community, but the photo below says more than words ever could. Officer Montague, and SWAT operator, exemplifies the heart of public service by leading with compassion, offering warmth, comfort, and human connection to someone in distress.





Leading with compassion

Photo courty LFPPD

The investigations unit gave us a look into the kind of work that often happens behind the scenes. Detectives work closely with both victims and suspects and hearing how they balance professionalism with empathy especially in difficult or traumatic situations was eye-opening. The investigations unit gave us a look into the kind of work that often happens behind the scenes. Detectives work closely with both victims and suspects and hearing how they balance professionalism with empathy especially in difficult or traumatic situations was eye-opening.





The DUI and K-9 session was another moment where I realized how demanding the job can be. DUI stops are anything but simple. There are strict procedures, a lot of moving parts, and a significant amount of follow-up work that pulls officers off the street. It’s easy to overlook how much time and effort goes into each case.





Seeing the K-9 unit in action also made it clear how valuable that resource is not just for our city, but for neighboring communities as well.



Our final week focused on community policing, and that really brought everything together for me. From large community events to smaller, more personal programs, it’s clear our Police Department is genuinely invested in building relationships. They’re not just responding to calls, they’re actively trying to connect with the people they serve.



What stood out across all five weeks is how much our officers are asked to do, often with limited staffing and resources. And yet, they continue to show up, adapt, and give their best every day.



I’ve always believed we had a strong Police Department in Lake Forest Park. After going through this program, I can say that belief is even stronger. I’m deeply grateful for the people who have chosen this line of work and for the role they play in keeping our community safe.



If you ever have the opportunity to participate in this academy, I’d strongly encourage it. It’s an experience that gives you not just information, but perspective and a real sense of pride in the community we call home.







The Lake Forest Park Community Police Academy is an interactive program that gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how the police department operates, through hands-on activities and open dialogue with officers.