New sculpture at Shoreline South light rail station

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Flow by Buster Simpson
“Flow” by Buster Simpson
Located at South Shoreline/148th St Station (1 Line & 2 Line)
Commissioned by the Sound Transit Art Program

This sculptural installation is an active demonstration of sustainable development, designed with a playful and slightly subversive approach. 

Flow by Buster Simpson

Rather than hiding infrastructure, the artwork intentionally reveals the movement of water in a way that surprises and engages viewers. 

Collected rainwater from the garage roof watershed feeds two fountains that, in turn, irrigate rain gardens before flowing on to join Thornton Creek.

Rooted in environmental art, the work makes ecological systems visible, transforming infrastructure into a living cycle that highlights water stewardship and the relationship between built and natural environments. 

Simpson’s practice often integrates natural processes, found materials, and urban systems to reveal how human activity intersects with ecological cycles, making this type of work inherently Earth-forward in both concept and function.


Posted by DKH at 11:11 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  