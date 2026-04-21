New sculpture at Shoreline South light rail station
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Commissioned by the Sound Transit Art Program
This sculptural installation is an active demonstration of sustainable development, designed with a playful and slightly subversive approach.
|Flow by Buster Simpson
Collected rainwater from the garage roof watershed feeds two fountains that, in turn, irrigate rain gardens before flowing on to join Thornton Creek.
Rooted in environmental art, the work makes ecological systems visible, transforming infrastructure into a living cycle that highlights water stewardship and the relationship between built and natural environments.
Simpson’s practice often integrates natural processes, found materials, and urban systems to reveal how human activity intersects with ecological cycles, making this type of work inherently Earth-forward in both concept and function.
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