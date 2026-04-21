New sculpture at Shoreline South light rail station

Flow by Buster Simpson “Flow” by Buster Simpson “Flow” by Buster Simpson

This sculptural installation is an active demonstration of sustainable development, designed with a playful and slightly subversive approach.





Flow by Buster Simpson



Rather than hiding infrastructure, the artwork intentionally reveals the movement of water in a way that surprises and engages viewers. Rather than hiding infrastructure, the artwork intentionally reveals the movement of water in a way that surprises and engages viewers.





Collected rainwater from the garage roof watershed feeds two fountains that, in turn, irrigate rain gardens before flowing on to join Thornton Creek.





Rooted in environmental art, the work makes ecological systems visible, transforming infrastructure into a living cycle that highlights water stewardship and the relationship between built and natural environments.





Simpson’s practice often integrates natural processes, found materials, and urban systems to reveal how human activity intersects with ecological cycles, making this type of work inherently Earth-forward in both concept and function.









Located at South Shoreline/148th St Station (1 Line & 2 Line)Commissioned by the Sound Transit Art Program