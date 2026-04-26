Ballyhoo Theatre presents Into the Woods, April 24 - May 3, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Benjamin Sanchez as The Baker and Eva Savitski as Cinderella.
Photo by Alessandra Savitski
What happens after "happily ever after?" 

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. 

The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. 

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. 

When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. 

Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Into the Woods is directed by Shileah Corey and Alia Thomaier, and choreographed by Alia Thomaier, with musical direction by Aimee Naughton. 

Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, April 24-May 3, 2026. 


For accessible sliding-scale ticketing and more information, including a parent guide (Into the Woods may not be suitable for younger audience members), please go to ballyhootheatre.org.

Ballyhoo Theatre is a non-profit 501c3.


Posted by DKH at 4:46 AM
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