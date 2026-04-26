Run for PCO
Sunday, April 26, 2026
|Legislative District and Precinct map
By Oliver J Moffat
Neighborhood volunteers get out the vote and influence party politics. Filing week to run for Precinct Committee Officer (PCO) begins May 4th.
What is a Precinct Committee Officer (PCO)? PCOs are the frontline defenders of free and fair elections at the neighborhood level. A PCO is a grassroots party organizer who talks to neighbors about elections and turns out the vote.
What do PCOs do? PCOs shape the future of political parties. They have full voting power on party business and influence party platforms and endorsements. And sometimes, PCOs even vote to fill vacancies in the state legislature.
How to run for PCO: Candidates file the week of May 4, 2026, and must be either a Republican or Democrat registered to vote in their precinct. PCO candidates must be at least 18 by the August 4 primary — even 17-year-olds can run!
How to file for PCO
What do PCOs do? PCOs shape the future of political parties. They have full voting power on party business and influence party platforms and endorsements. And sometimes, PCOs even vote to fill vacancies in the state legislature.
How to run for PCO: Candidates file the week of May 4, 2026, and must be either a Republican or Democrat registered to vote in their precinct. PCO candidates must be at least 18 by the August 4 primary — even 17-year-olds can run!
How to file for PCO
Candidates can learn more on the King County PCO page or the Snohomish County Run for Office site.
Look up your precinct using the online King County Precinct Map or the Snohomish County Precinct Map.
PCO candidates don’t appear in the Voters’ Pamphlet; only contested PCO races appear on the ballot, and candidates can drop out before the end of filing week.
If unopposed, a PCO candidate is automatically elected; otherwise, the PCO candidate with the most votes in the August primary wins. PCOs can also be appointed by the local party.
There is no filing fee to run for PCO, and the application can be completed online in a few minutes.
Republicans can learn more on the King County GOP and Snohomish County GOP websites.
Democrats can find details on the 32nd LD Democrats, 1st LD Democrats, and the WA Dems websites.
PCO candidates don’t appear in the Voters’ Pamphlet; only contested PCO races appear on the ballot, and candidates can drop out before the end of filing week.
If unopposed, a PCO candidate is automatically elected; otherwise, the PCO candidate with the most votes in the August primary wins. PCOs can also be appointed by the local party.
There is no filing fee to run for PCO, and the application can be completed online in a few minutes.
Republicans can learn more on the King County GOP and Snohomish County GOP websites.
Democrats can find details on the 32nd LD Democrats, 1st LD Democrats, and the WA Dems websites.
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