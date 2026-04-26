Drop-In Technical Assistance at the Shoreline Library Thursdays
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Thursdays, 10:30-11:30am
April 16-June 25
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Have computer, mobile device or software questions?
A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email.
You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.
Registration not required.
Thursdays, 10:30-11:30am
April 16-June 25
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Have computer, mobile device or software questions?
A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email.
You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment