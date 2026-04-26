Drop-In Technical Assistance at the Shoreline Library Thursdays

Shoreline Library

Thursdays, 10:30-11:30amApril 16-June 25For adults.Cost: FREEHave computer, mobile device or software questions?A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email.You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.Registration not required.