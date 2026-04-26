Drop-In Technical Assistance at the Shoreline Library Thursdays

Sunday, April 26, 2026


Drop-In Technical Assistance
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Thursdays, 10:30-11:30am
April 16-June 25

For adults.
Cost: FREE

Have computer, mobile device or software questions?

A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email.

You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.

Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  