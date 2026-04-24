Continuing Education: Making Meaningful AI Conversation - May 6 -13, 2026

Brian Boston Making Meaningful AI Conversation





Brian Boston is offering a practical, confidence‑building introduction to using AI effectively.





Learn how prompts work, compare free tools, reduce hallucinations, protect your privacy, and use AI to support research, planning, creativity, and everyday tasks.





For beginners and others who just want to learn more.





Learn to:

Identify how to write an effective prompt and apply them to get better results.

Write clear, structured prompts that produce accurate, useful, and personalized responses

Compare major free-tier chatbots.

Use AI tools for everyday tasks such as research, writing, planning, organizing, and creative projects

Privacy and safe data use when interacting with chatbots.

Incorporate AI into daily routines with confidence while maintaining healthy skepticism

Brian Boston has been a computer professional for over 30 years, and has educated and informed hundreds of support engineers, and thousands of end users on computer software and hardware for Microsoft and other tech companies.

With Boston Legacyworks, he assists and educates in topics ranging from cloud computing and mobile device/computer security, to operating systems, hardware, and accessibility technology.







In addition to teaching computer related classes through Continuing Education at Shoreline College, he leads classes through the Creative Retirement Institute at Edmonds Community College and volunteers to help people with their tech questions in the community. More information here Brian Boston has been a computer professional for over 30 years, and has educated and informed hundreds of support engineers, and thousands of end users on computer software and hardware for Microsoft and other tech companies.

Wednesday 5/6 and 5/13/2026 (2 sessions) 6pm to 8pm