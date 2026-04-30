Salomon, Davis to Host In-Person Town Hall in Shoreline Sunday, May 3rd

Thursday, April 30, 2026

 

32nd District legislators Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) and Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Seattle) will be hosting an in-person town hall at the Shoreline City Hall on Sunday, May 3 from 2-3 P.M. Legislators will be sharing a mid-session update, hosting a Q&A, and discussing the important work completed during the 2026 legislative session.


WHAT: 32nd District In-Person Town Hall

WHEN: Sunday, May 3 from 2-3 P.M.

WHERE: Shoreline City Hall in the City Council Chambers. 17500 Midvale Ave North, Shoreline, WA 98133

For event details and to submit a question in advance, click HERE or visit https://bit.ly/32ndTownHall2026.

Learn more about bills sponsored by the 32nd Legislative District’s elected officials this year:






Posted by Carl Dinse at 9:47 PM
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