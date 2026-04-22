Fire sweeps through three story apartment building in Mountlake Terrace April 19, 2026

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County firefighters rescued two people and a dog from the window of a 3rd floor apartment overnight, as fire swept through the building in Mountlake Terrace. South County firefighters rescued two people and a dog from the window of a 3rd floor apartment overnight, as fire swept through the building in Mountlake Terrace.

Firefighters responded to the Taluswood Apartments at 4208 236th St SW in Mountlake Terrace shortly after 12am, finding heavy smoke and fire pouring from a 3-story apartment building. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue two adults and a dog from the window of a unit on the upper floor.





The man and woman, approximately in their 20s, were transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital in stable condition and have since been discharged. The dog did not require medical intervention.





Firefighters conducted searches of the 12 primarily affected units and evacuated people from 12 adjacent units. Thankfully, everyone else safely escaped.





After controlling the fire, firefighters continued to extinguish hotspots until around 2am. During the response, a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. Two additional civilians were evaluated by firefighters and did not require further medical care.









Modern homes burn faster, largely due to synthetic furniture and open layouts – meaning you may have less than three minutes to escape a fire. A home fire escape plan and working smoke alarms are critical to getting out safely. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Thank you to Shoreline Fire Department and Bothell Fire Department for helping with this response.Modern homes burn faster, largely due to synthetic furniture and open layouts – meaning you may have less than three minutes to escape a fire. A home fire escape plan and working smoke alarms are critical to getting out safely.





Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years and installed in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area and on every level of your home.







