Work party at Blue Heron Park May 9, 2026

Bridge in Blue Heron Park with

Fire Station in background

Photo by Mary Jo Heller

The next work party for the Blue Heron Park Restoration Project will be held on Saturday May 9, 2026 from 9:00am to noon. Please bring gloves and hand tools. The next work party for the Blue Heron Park Restoration Project will be held on Saturday May 9, 2026 from 9:00am to noon. Please bring gloves and hand tools.





We will continue with our clean up and preparation for planting.

Brookside Blvd will be closed due to the scheduled fun run sponsored by the city. Access to the park will still be available as always by the Fire Station. The small amount of parking in front of the park will also be available.