Work party at Blue Heron Park May 9, 2026
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
|Bridge in Blue Heron Park with
Fire Station in background
Photo by Mary Jo Heller
The next work party for the Blue Heron Park Restoration Project will be held on Saturday May 9, 2026 from 9:00am to noon. Please bring gloves and hand tools.
We will continue with our clean up and preparation for planting.
Brookside Blvd will be closed due to the scheduled fun run sponsored by the city. Access to the park will still be available as always by the Fire Station. The small amount of parking in front of the park will also be available.
Blue Heron Park 17035 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment