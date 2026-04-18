Shoreline Fire: Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day

Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day

We often tend to hold onto things longer than we should — and a great example is expired or no longer needed prescription medication.





Please don’t throw these away in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Improper disposal can be harmful to others and the environment.







See the locations listed in the flyer to properly dispose of your medications.



Instead, take advantage of FREE, safe disposal options at designated locations in our community.See the locations listed in the flyer to properly dispose of your medications.



Stay safe and dispose responsibly! Taking a few minutes to clean out your medicine cabinet can help keep your home and community safe.Stay safe and dispose responsibly!





--Shoreline Fire



