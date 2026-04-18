Shoreline Fire: Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day

Saturday, April 18, 2026


Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day

We often tend to hold onto things longer than we should — and a great example is expired or no longer needed prescription medication.

Please don’t throw these away in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Improper disposal can be harmful to others and the environment.

Instead, take advantage of FREE, safe disposal options at designated locations in our community.
See the locations listed in the flyer to properly dispose of your medications.

Taking a few minutes to clean out your medicine cabinet can help keep your home and community safe.
Stay safe and dispose responsibly!

--Shoreline Fire

Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  