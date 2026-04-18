Shoreline Fire: Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day
We often tend to hold onto things longer than we should — and a great example is expired or no longer needed prescription medication.
Please don’t throw these away in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Improper disposal can be harmful to others and the environment.
Instead, take advantage of FREE, safe disposal options at designated locations in our community.
See the locations listed in the flyer to properly dispose of your medications.
See the locations listed in the flyer to properly dispose of your medications.
Taking a few minutes to clean out your medicine cabinet can help keep your home and community safe.
Stay safe and dispose responsibly!
Stay safe and dispose responsibly!
--Shoreline Fire
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