Presentation: Shoreline College photo tour of international delegation to India - Tuesday April 28, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026


Reflections: Indian Delegation Experience
Presented by Dr. Jack Kahn, Shoreline College President
Tuesday, April 28, 2026 from 4:30-5:30pm
Shoreline College - Pagoda Union Building, Quiet Dining Room 9208
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Join us for a photo tour of a recent international delegation experience in India. Through the Seattle Consulate, the delegation explored culture, global partnerships, and new international initiatives for Shoreline College.


Posted by DKH at 1:47 AM
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