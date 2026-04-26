Diaper Drive at Richmond Beach Congregational UCC May 2, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026
11:00am – 1:00pm
Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
(corner of 15th Ave NW and NW Richmond Beach Rd) 
Upper Parking Lot

As part of ongoing efforts to support our community, RBCC hosts an annual Diaper Drive. 

Diapers collected are distributed by the Center for Human Services to families that have diaper-aged children.

We invite you to join us by donating Diapers in sizes 3 – 5.

Volunteers will be waiting this Saturday, May 2, in the upper parking lot to accept your donations.

“Rooted in radical love, Richmond Beach UCC strives to build a compassionate community that embodies the values of justice and inclusivity, offering support and empowerment to those in need."


Posted by DKH at 11:28 PM
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