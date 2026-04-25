Business Spotlight: From Compliance to Culture: HR Support That Makes a Difference
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
From Compliance to Culture: HR Support That Makes a Difference
Strategic HR Support That Helps Businesses—and People—Thrive
Behind every successful business is a strong foundation of people, culture, and thoughtful leadership. Amy Bolson, Human Resources Consulting brings decades of experience in people operations to businesses of all sizes, helping them navigate everything from compliance to culture with clarity and confidence. Based right here in Shoreline, Amy’s work is rooted in both professional expertise and a deep commitment to community connection.
Q & A with Amy Bolson, Human Resources Consulting
Q & A with Amy Bolson, Human Resources Consulting
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: 3.5 years
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: After more years in HR than I am willing to admit, I took the opportunity to slow down a bit, work a bit less, and be more strategic with my time, allowing me to volunteer more, care for my health and that of my aging parents. So far, it’s been an amazing ride and I think I will be able to continue doing this long beyond when I would have felt the need to stop working FT. Providing my years of experience in all areas of people operations/human resources with businesses both near and far is so rewarding and I enjoy the relationships built with my clients whether short or long term engagement.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: I offer businesses of any size or industry support with a variety of people operations/human resources including handbooks, compensation programs, compliance, employee & labor relations, benefit program design, workplace culture, staff & leadership development, investigations, project support, etc.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: I have lived in Shoreline for over 20 years and love it here. Why would I base my business anywhere else?!
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: I am an active volunteer with my local neighborhood association board and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. Building community and relationships in the city is a top priority for me.
Connect with Amy Bolson, Human Resources Consulting
253-655-7472
amybolson.com
amybolson.hr@gmail.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/amy-
Facebook: Amy Bolson Human Resources Consulting
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