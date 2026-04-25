Business Spotlight: From Compliance to Culture: HR Support That Makes a Difference



From Compliance to Culture: HR Support That Makes a Difference



Strategic HR Support That Helps Businesses—and People—Thrive





Behind every successful business is a strong foundation of people, culture, and thoughtful leadership. Amy Bolson, Human Resources Consulting brings decades of experience in people operations to businesses of all sizes, helping them navigate everything from compliance to culture with clarity and confidence. Based right here in Shoreline, Amy’s work is rooted in both professional expertise and a deep commitment to community connection.



Q & A with Amy Bolson, Human Resources Consulting

3.5 yearsAfter more years in HR than I am willing to admit, I took the opportunity to slow down a bit, work a bit less, and be more strategic with my time, allowing me to volunteer more, care for my health and that of my aging parents. So far, it’s been an amazing ride and I think I will be able to continue doing this long beyond when I would have felt the need to stop working FT. Providing my years of experience in all areas of people operations/human resources with businesses both near and far is so rewarding and I enjoy the relationships built with my clients whether short or long term engagement.I offer businesses of any size or industry support with a variety of people operations/human resources including handbooks, compensation programs, compliance, employee & labor relations, benefit program design, workplace culture, staff & leadership development, investigations, project support, etc.I have lived in Shoreline for over 20 years and love it here. Why would I base my business anywhere else?!I am an active volunteer with my local neighborhood association board and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. Building community and relationships in the city is a top priority for me.253-655-7472LinkedIn:Facebook: Amy Bolson Human Resources Consulting