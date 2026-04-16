Shorewood High School girls golf team earns victory Wednesday
Thursday, April 16, 2026
|(L-R) Ivy Ren, Julia Kang
Photo by Val Patrick
Leading the way was Julia Kang, who claimed medalist honors with the lowest score of the match, while Ivy Ren scored her round to finish in second place overall. Their play powered Shoreline Girls to a well-deserved win.
It was a great showing for the entire team; Julia and Ivy set the tone through confidence, consistency, and composure on the course. Followed by Skylar and Anna. Congratulations to the Shorewood girls' team as they persevered during stormy weather at Jackson Park GC.
Shorewood (238) and Shorecrest (250) placed ahead of Archbishop Murphy, which came in third.
~ Coach Val Patrick
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