Shorewood High School girls golf team earns victory Wednesday

(L-R) Ivy Ren, Julia Kang

Photo by Val Patrick The Shorewood High School girls golf team earned a victory Wednesday hosting Shorecrest and Archbishop Murphy at Jackson Park Golf Course, continuing their season with a solid team performance. The Shorewood High School girls golf team earned a victory Wednesday hosting Shorecrest and Archbishop Murphy at Jackson Park Golf Course, continuing their season with a solid team performance.





Leading the way was, who claimed medalist honors with the lowest score of the match, whilescored her round to finish in second place overall. Their play powered Shoreline Girls to a well-deserved win.It was a great showing for the entire team; Julia and Ivy set the tone through confidence, consistency, and composure on the course. Followed byand. Congratulations to the Shorewood girls' team as they persevered during stormy weather at Jackson Park GC.Shorewood (238) and Shorecrest (250) placed ahead of Archbishop Murphy, which came in third.~ Coach Val Patrick