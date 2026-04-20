Imagine Presents: Seussical the Musical April 24 - May 3, 2026

Northlake Lutheran Church



This musical is a joyful, high-energy celebration of the beloved world of Dr. Seuss, full of imagination, kindness, and heart. Bursting with colorful characters, playful humor, and unforgettable songs, it is a delight for audiences of all ages.



Imagine welcomes you to our 4th annual musical production!



Tickets here This musical is a joyful, high-energy celebration of the beloved world of Dr. Seuss, full of imagination, kindness, and heart. Bursting with colorful characters, playful humor, and unforgettable songs, it is a delight for audiences of all ages.Imagine welcomes you to our 4th annual musical production!

April 24-25 Friday - Saturday 7pm

April 26 Sunday 3pm

May 1-2 Friday - Saturday 7pm

May 3 Sunday 3pm

While we do not charge for tickets, we suggest a donation of $20 per ticket to help cover the costs of putting on a production like this. Although our cast and crew are all volunteers, there are still significant expenses involved. Your donation supports our mission to continue offering programming and events at no cost to the community.



During checkout, you’ll have the option to donate to Zeffy, our ticketing platform. If you prefer not to donate, simply select "Other" and enter $0 for your donation amount.



Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. When you arrive, please check in by providing the name under which your tickets were reserved. There’s no need to present a physical ticket for entry.



Imagine is a ministry of Northlake Lutheran Church, dedicated to Building Beloved Community through the Arts. Your donation to Northlake will be used exclusively for Imagine programming. Visit our website to learn about upcoming events!



During checkout, you’ll have the option to donate to Zeffy, our ticketing platform. If you prefer not to donate, simply select "Other" and enter $0 for your donation amount.Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. When you arrive, please check in by providing the name under which your tickets were reserved. There’s no need to present a physical ticket for entry.Imagine is a ministry of Northlake Lutheran Church, dedicated to Building Beloved Community through the Arts. Your donation to Northlake will be used exclusively for Imagine programming. Visit our website to learn about upcoming events!

By Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens