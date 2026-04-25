Attn: Email subscribers

Saturday, April 25, 2026

If you subscribe to our email edition, the chances are excellent that your email provider will lop off the end of some of the editions.

Always go to the very end of each edition. On the bottom left you will find these words:

Click the blue link "View entire message". The entire edition will open in a webpage. Page down past the articles you have seen until you get to the articles you haven't seen.

If you go to our webpage, you can see all of the articles. ShorelineAreaNews.com



Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
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