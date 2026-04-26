Bells of the Sound Spring Handbell Concert: Fascinating Rhythm May 2, 2026



Join Bells of the Sound this spring as we snap, toe tap, and swing to some classic rhythmic tunes in our new handbell concert series -- Fascinating Rhythm. Join Bells of the Sound this spring as we snap, toe tap, and swing to some classic rhythmic tunes in our new handbell concert series -- Fascinating Rhythm.









Bells of the Sound is not your typical handbell choir. Suggested donations are $15/adults and $10/youth and seniors at the door (children under 8 are free). For more information, please visit www.bellsofthesound.org , email info@bellsofthesound.org , or call 206-574-8417.Bells of the Sound is not your typical handbell choir.





Under the direction of Shirley Lindberg, this talented group of musicians is a dynamic force in the handbell world - encouraging composers to create new works and advancing this exciting instrument into the mainstream of entertainment.





They perform on over 7 octaves of Malmark handbells, 5 octaves of Choirchimes, 2 octaves of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells and 4+ octaves of Petit and Fritsen handbells - over 200 pieces of equipment and one of the largest sets in the country.





Bells of the Sound will give you a whole new perspective of handbells that you won't want to miss!







