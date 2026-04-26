Bells of the Sound Spring Handbell Concert: Fascinating Rhythm May 2, 2026
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Join Bells of the Sound this spring as we snap, toe tap, and swing to some classic rhythmic tunes in our new handbell concert series -- Fascinating Rhythm.
Fascinating Rhythm will be presented at 7:00pm on Saturday, May 2, 2026 aat Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE in Shoreline.
Suggested donations are $15/adults and $10/youth and seniors at the door (children under 8 are free). For more information, please visit www.bellsofthesound.org, email info@bellsofthesound.org, or call 206-574-8417.
Bells of the Sound is not your typical handbell choir.
Bells of the Sound is not your typical handbell choir.
Under the direction of Shirley Lindberg, this talented group of musicians is a dynamic force in the handbell world - encouraging composers to create new works and advancing this exciting instrument into the mainstream of entertainment.
They perform on over 7 octaves of Malmark handbells, 5 octaves of Choirchimes, 2 octaves of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells and 4+ octaves of Petit and Fritsen handbells - over 200 pieces of equipment and one of the largest sets in the country.
Bells of the Sound will give you a whole new perspective of handbells that you won't want to miss!
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