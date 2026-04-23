Richmond Beach Community Association will hear from city officials on immigration and public safety April 29, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026

The Richmond Beach Community Association will hold a Community Meeting on Wednesday April 29, 2026 at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church. starting at 6:30pm. 

The church is located at 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

City officials are coming to talk about Immigration and public safety. 

Shoreline Mayor Robertson, City Manager Ellington, and Police Chief Collins will speak about City Resolution 560, "Supporting and Protecting Immigrant Members of Our Community" and the related issues of Public Safety.


Posted by DKH at 5:58 AM
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