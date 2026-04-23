Richmond Beach Community Association will hear from city officials on immigration and public safety April 29, 2026
Thursday, April 23, 2026
The church is located at 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
City officials are coming to talk about Immigration and public safety.
Shoreline Mayor Robertson, City Manager Ellington, and Police Chief Collins will speak about City Resolution 560, "Supporting and Protecting Immigrant Members of Our Community" and the related issues of Public Safety.
City officials are coming to talk about Immigration and public safety.
Shoreline Mayor Robertson, City Manager Ellington, and Police Chief Collins will speak about City Resolution 560, "Supporting and Protecting Immigrant Members of Our Community" and the related issues of Public Safety.
0 comments:
Post a Comment