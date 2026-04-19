Sound Transit Stride Line 3 construction updates in Kenmore

Sunday, April 19, 2026

The S3 will serve residents and visitors in Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, and North Seattle. (Sound Transit)

Groundbreaking for the Stride 3 line took place in March. The Stride 3 bus line will run from Bothell to the Shoreline South light rail station. It will include Bus Access & Transit (BAT) lanes, which have encountered opposition in Lake Forest Park.

The Urbanist published a comprehensive article on Stride 3, which you can read here. 

Starting April 21, Sound Transit will close the right-turn lane at the corner of eastbound SR-522 (Bothell Way) and 61st Ave NE in Kenmore. This closure will also encompass the sidewalk on the south side of SR-522, from Kenmore Dentistry’s parking lot to the intersection at 61st Ave NE.

Starting April 22, Sound Transit will close the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the SR 522 (NE Bothell Way) and 68th Ave NE intersection for station construction. A pedestrian detour will be in place via the Burke-Gilman Trail. This closure is anticipated to last through fall 2026.

Starting April 22, Sound Transit will close the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the SR 522 (NE Bothell Way) and 73rd Ave NE intersection for station construction. A pedestrian detour will be in place via the Burke-Gilman Trail. This closure is anticipated to last through fall 2026.

Much of the S3 line already has dedicated space for buses in business access and transit (BAT) lanes, with Sound Transit adding additional priority in key locations with the work planned through 2028. (Sound Transit)


Posted by DKH at 12:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  