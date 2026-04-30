Shorecrest graduate, writer-editor at the Library of Congress, in town for book reading June 16, 2026













Tickets here



Hannah Freece will guide us through the history of children’s books, sharing the stories behind beloved children's classics. This work reimagines the canon of American children’s literature, from Puritan primers to Percy Jackson, while tracing the evolution of literary, artistic, and publishing trends from the colonial era to the present.Hannah Freece will guide us through the history of children’s books, sharing the stories behind beloved children's classics.

Join us to uncover fascinating literary mysteries such as which iconic bedtime tale was banned from the New York Public Library until 1972, how Brown Bear, Brown Bear once featured a pink elephant, and how to write Mother Goose without words, and perhaps add a few new titles to your to-be-read list.



Hannah Freece is a writer-editor at the Library of Congress. She is the co-author of Shall Not Be Denied: Women Fight for the Vote (2019) and The Joy of Looking: Great Photographs from the Library of Congress (2023). Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Hannah lives in the other Washington (DC) with her family.







She is the daughter-in-law of S Cho, photographer and well-known former Shorecrest employee, who also now lives in DC.

















Hannah Freece is a 2005 graduate of Shorecrest High School. She now lives in the other Washington where she is a writer - editor at the Library of Congress.