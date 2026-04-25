Seattle Independent Bookstore Day
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Seattle Independent Bookstore Day (SIBD) started in 2015 and continued until the COVID epidemic. The Seattle-area indie bookstores are once again celebrating Indie Bookstore Day with the popular Bookstore Day Passport Challenge this year.
The challenge is for local book (and bookstore) lovers to visit all 33 participating Seattle-area independent bookstores, and, as in the past few years, they will have ten days to complete the challenge.
Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 25, 2026 and the challenge must be completed by Monday, May 4,, 2026.
Book fanatics who complete the challenge will receive a Bookstore Day Champion Stamp Card, good for a one-time 25% discount at each participating store and valid until April 23, 2027.
There is an intermediate reward: those who don’t complete the full challenge but get their passport stamped at at least five participating stores during the ten-day period will receive a single 25%-off coupon, good at any of the participating stores.
Visit all 33 participating Seattle-area stores between April 25 and May 4, 2026, and turn in your passport with stamps from all the stores.
More information, the list of bookstores, and their hours, here.
If you don't have the time or energy to visit all 33, we have four indie bookstores nearby:
Shoreline: Ridgecrest Books
512 NE 165th St., Shoreline
https://ridgecrestbookstore.com
(206) 644-7105
Hours: Tue-Sun 11am-7pm, Mon 11am-5pm
Instagram: @ridgecrestbooks
Lake Forest Park: Third Place Books
17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101, Lake Forest Park
www.thirdplacebooks.com
(206) 366-3333 (Lake Forest Park)
Hours: Everyday 9am-9pm
Instagram: @thirdplacebooks
Twitter: @thirdplacebooks
Threads: @thirdplacebooks
Edmonds Bookshop
111 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds
www.edmondsbookshop.com
(425) 775-2789
Hours: Bookstore Day 10am-7pm, Sun Apr 26 11am-5pm, Mon-Wed 10am-6pm, Thu 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12-5pm
Instagram: @edmondsbookshop
Facebook
Edmonds: East West Books (when did they move to Edmonds!!)
www.edmondsbookshop.com
(425) 775-2789
Hours: Bookstore Day 10am-7pm, Sun Apr 26 11am-5pm, Mon-Wed 10am-6pm, Thu 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12-5pm
Instagram: @edmondsbookshop
Edmonds: East West Books (when did they move to Edmonds!!)
110 3rd Ave N #102, Edmonds
eastwestseattle.org
(206) 523-3726
Hours: Bookstore Day 10am-6pm, Sun 12-5pm, Tue-Sat 11am-6pm, Closed Mon
Instagram: @eastwestbooksandgifts
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