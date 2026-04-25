

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day (SIBD) started in 2015 and continued until the COVID epidemic. The Seattle-area indie bookstores are once again celebrating Indie Bookstore Day with the popular Bookstore Day Passport Challenge this year. Seattle Independent Bookstore Day (SIBD) started in 2015 and continued until the COVID epidemic. The Seattle-area indie bookstores are once again celebrating Indie Bookstore Day with the popular Bookstore Day Passport Challenge this year.

111 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds

www.edmondsbookshop.com

(425) 775-2789

Hours: Bookstore Day 10am-7pm, Sun Apr 26 11am-5pm, Mon-Wed 10am-6pm, Thu 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12-5pm

Instagram: @edmondsbookshop

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Edmonds: East West Books (when did they move to Edmonds!!) (425) 775-2789Hours: Bookstore Day 10am-7pm, Sun Apr 26 11am-5pm, Mon-Wed 10am-6pm, Thu 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12-5pmInstagram: @edmondsbookshop(when did they move to Edmonds!!)









The challenge is for local book (and bookstore) lovers to visit all 33 participating Seattle-area independent bookstores, and, as in the past few years, they will have ten days to complete the challenge.Book fanatics who complete the challenge will receive a Bookstore Day Champion Stamp Card, good for a one-time 25% discount at each participating store and valid until April 23, 2027.: those who don’t complete the full challenge but get their passport stamped at at least five participating stores during the ten-day period will receive a single 25%-off coupon, good at any of the participating stores.Visit all 33 participating Seattle-area stores between April 25 and May 4, 2026, and turn in your passport with stamps from all the stores.