Plant Rummage Sale at Dunn Gardens April 24-25, 2026
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Dunn Gardens, 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177
Dates & Times:
We’re opening up our plant nursery and offering a selection of plants at bargain prices—there truly is something for everyone! Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this is a great opportunity to discover something new for your space.
What to Know Before You Come
Please bring boxes or containers to help transport your plants. Staff and volunteers will be available on-site to assist with purchases and loading. Come early for the best selection and enjoy this unique opportunity to grow your garden while supporting Dunn Gardens. We look forward to seeing you there!
Dates & Times:
- Friday, April 24, 2026 from 9:00am – 4:00pm
- Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 10:00am – 2:00pm
We’re opening up our plant nursery and offering a selection of plants at bargain prices—there truly is something for everyone! Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this is a great opportunity to discover something new for your space.
What to Know Before You Come
Please bring boxes or containers to help transport your plants. Staff and volunteers will be available on-site to assist with purchases and loading. Come early for the best selection and enjoy this unique opportunity to grow your garden while supporting Dunn Gardens. We look forward to seeing you there!
More information at Dunn Gardens
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