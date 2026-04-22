Plant Rummage Sale at Dunn Gardens April 24-25, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 from 9:00am – 4:00pm

Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 10:00am – 2:00pm



Please bring boxes or containers to help transport your plants. Staff and volunteers will be available on-site to assist with purchases and loading. Come early for the best selection and enjoy this unique opportunity to grow your garden while supporting Dunn Gardens. We look forward to seeing you there!





Dates & Times:We’re opening up our plant nursery and offering a selection of plants at bargain prices—there truly is something for everyone! Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this is a great opportunity to discover something new for your space.What to Know Before You Come