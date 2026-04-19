Business Spotlight: A Human Approach to Healing: Shannon Morgan Counseling in Shoreline



A Human Approach to Healing: Shannon Morgan Counseling in Shoreline



Compassionate Counseling Rooted in Community, Life Experience, and Human Connection

Sometimes the most meaningful businesses begin with a personal calling. After nearly two decades working as a nurse, Shannon Morgan followed a new path, returning to school in midlife to become a therapist and open a counseling practice right here in Shoreline.

Today,provides compassionate, in-person counseling services for individuals, couples, and families navigating life’s challenges, with a special focus on parenting, grief, trauma, and the complex connections between physical and emotional health.Since August of 2025After working as nurse for 17 years and some other life experiences, I realized I wanted to be therapist so off I went to grad school in midlife! After graduating last June with my masters in marriage and family therapy from SPU, I knew I wanted to explore the opportunity of working for myself in a private practice setting close to home so I could serve my community directly.My business provides counseling services to individuals 13+, couples, and families of all ages. I have a specific focus on parenting, secondary trauma in helpers, grief and loss, as well as health issues that affect both body and mind- cancer, infertility, postpartum depression/anxiety, and any healthcare related impacts really. My experience as a nurse offers a unique insight into the mind/body connection and I am drawn to the connections between birth, life and death.I have lived in Shoreline with my family for over 12 years and love it more and more each year. I love the tight knit neighborhood communities, the beautiful parks, and the small town feel despite being super close and convenient to Seattle.My business is in Shoreline because I live in Shoreline. Why commute somewhere else when there is a diverse community to serve right at my doorstep!Hmm this is an interesting question as a therapist because the point is for me to ask you questions, not the other way around so to be honest I don't have a great answer for this.My kids. Parenting is something else!Finding an affordable office in town and being able to share that space with another practice. This highlights the friendliness of Shoreline, and the willingness folks have to help each other out.I try and just be a human, and I like doing things in person, so I don't offer telehealth because I don't think it's the same experience as sitting with someone in person talking about the hard stuff.Be patient but persistent and don't give up if it's slow.I think counseling is in itself rooted in support and compassion for others. I offer a sliding scale for those who might not be able to pay a full fee to try and make it more accessible.That it keeps the smaller town vibe despite the urbanization that is happening.Currently my goal is to grow and serve more clients, so this is me doing some outreach so that more people know I'm here.I don't have any events at this time, but I have openings to see clients midday, some evenings, and Saturday mornings.The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki20011 Ballinger Way NE, Suite 207Shoreline, WA 98155425-512-5884