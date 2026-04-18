Nominations for Shoreline Community Champion Awards open through April 24, 2026

Councilmember Eben Pobee and volunteer Oliver Moffatt

This week, the City of Shoreline proudly recognizes the incredible volunteers who help make our community stronger, safer, and more connected every single day. This week, the City of Shoreline proudly recognizes the incredible volunteers who help make our community stronger, safer, and more connected every single day.

From restoring habitats and maintaining parks to supporting neighbors in need, Shoreline volunteers contributed 7,996 hours of service in 2025 alone. Their impact is felt across our entire city.







Now’s your chance to celebrate them!



On Monday, City Council officially proclaimed April 19–25, 2026 as Volunteer Appreciation Week, honoring the many ways volunteers give back.Now’s your chance to celebrate them!

Nominations for the Community Champion Awards are open through April 24 at 11:59 PM, and we’d love to see more nominations for Volunteer of the Year.











