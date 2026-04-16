Landslide cleared and I-5 open south of Bellingham

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Courtesy WSDOT

After weeks of work knocking down and breaking up enormous chunks of rock the size of buses next to I-5 south of Bellingham, the hillside is safe and the road is clear.

Amazing process with WSDOT workers hanging off the cliffside bolting rocks into place and knocking down the blocks that couldn't be secured.

The roadway had to be repaired after being damaged by both the initial slide and the subsequent work on the cliff face.

The debris field between North Lake Samish and Fairhaven Parkway. was close to 250 feet wide.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
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