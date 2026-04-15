What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 15 - 21
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 15 - 21
Spring is in full swing in Shoreline, and this week’s lineup is a perfect mix of creativity, connection, and hands-on fun. From celebrating 10 years of local filmmaking at the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival to a vibrant night market at Salvation Artist Collective under the twinkle lights, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and be part of the community.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Saturday, April 18 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline College Theater
10th Anniversary Celebration for the Film Festival. The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community. A program of 12 selected films will be screened.
Mo Money, Mo Problems Night Market
Saturday, April 18 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Tax season is stressful. Art isn't. Join us for a night of art, music, food, and extravagance - you earned it. New artists, new vendors, and of course - twinkle lights - all in our yard at SALVATION.
Shoppers - plan to park on side streets as our lot will be packed with vendors and art!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Shoreline Nourishing Network Meeting
Wednesday, April 15 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM, Shoreline City Hall
Help us launch our first meeting by mingling with others over light breakfast & coffee. We will share knowledge, develop skills, build community, innovate, and call each other into action.
Free Savvy Gardener Class – Plant This Not That
Wednesday, April 15 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District
This informative class will cover the best plant picks to help you avoid problems and common mistakes in creating beautiful gardens and landscapes. Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@
Memoir Writing Group
Thursday, April 16 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs. Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group!
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Thursday, April 16 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own.
Shoreline Walks - 3 Neighborhoods & Hamlin Park Walk
Saturday, April 18 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Ridgecrest Elementary School east parking lot. Entrance on NE 165th St.
Walk is: 3.4 miles/1.5 hrs
Walk Description: This walk starts out in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood and explores parts of the North City and Briarcrest Neighborhoods including a trail walk in Hamlin Park. The Hamlin Park portion of the walk includes trails with some steeper hills.
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, April 18 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Historical Museum
Bring little learners to Storytime @ the Museum at the Shoreline Historical Museum! This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities.
Weeds: Friend or Foe?
Saturday, April 18 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Learn about weeds! Explore the dual nature of weeds in the Shoreline and Seattle areas, learning how some can benefit your garden while others can cause harm.
Middle School Night Pickleball and Table Tennis Tournament
Saturday, April 18 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Saturday Night Pickleball & Table Tennis Tournament! Free and open to youth in 6th, 7th, & 8th grade only.
Machine Sewing 101
Sunday, April 19 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Students will leave this class with the foundation for utilizing a standard home sewing machine.
Ridgecrest Neighbors Meet Up at Cafe Aroma
Sunday, April 19 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Café Aroma
Join Ridgecrest Neighbors at 10 AM on the third Sunday of each month at Café Aroma to meet your neighbors, share ideas, and have enjoy being part of our vibrant community.
Tool School for Women+: Drills & Drivers, Bits & Bobs
Sunday, April 19 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
This class is geared toward absolute beginners or those who have very little experience using electric drills or impact drivers.
Feathered Pages at Salvation
Tuesday, April 21 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Browse a mobile bookstore’s curated selection of literary treasures.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, April 21 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Bring your own bike and learn from hands-on experience by addressing your specific needs, such as gear, brake, and bearing adjustments, wheel truing and bike fit.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Horsin' Around Night Market
Saturday, May 2 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Artists, makers, and vendors. Music, Food, and Good Vides!
ShoreLake Arts Annual Gala Fundraiser
Saturday, May 2 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline College
We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.
Fabric and Yarn Swap
Sunday, May 3 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We are celebrating National Textile Day on May 3rd by having our first-ever Fabric and Yarn Swap! Do you have fabric and yarn that you’d like to move along or do you need fabric and yarn?
Fairy Garden Workshops
Sunday, May 17 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Embrace your whimsy! Collaborate with neighbors & friends to build out the Salvation Fairy Garden & design pieces for your own garden!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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