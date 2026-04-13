Secretary Steve Hobbs: The President has no authority over elections

President Trump issued an executive order instructing his administration to create a list of voters in each state deemed “eligible” and bars the U.S. Postal Service from delivering ballots to voters not on that list.





It would mandate voters in federal elections provide documents proving their citizenship and deny those whose registration does not match their birth certificate such as women who take their husband's surname.





The order also would prohibit the counting of absentee or mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day. Washington requires a postmark before the deadline and counts the ballots.



