Seattle City Light testing new unplanned outage notifications



Seattle City Light is testing a new unplanned power outage notification system to alert customers about power outages and restorations via text or email. Log in to your Seattle City Light is testing a new unplanned power outage notification system to alert customers about power outages and restorations via text or email. Log in to your Utility Services website account to verify your information to ensure you receive these timely alerts.





Letting our customers know when their homes and businesses are affected allows them to make informed decisions, whether that means working from another location, picking up dinner on the way home, or staying with friends and family.





How does it work?



When a power outage affects your service address, text and email alerts will be sent out within 5-10 minutes. Communications will be sent from either 888-442-7594 or



Once power is restored at your home or business, we will alert you that the power is back on.



Customers who already have a cell phone number or email address associated with their City Light accounts will automatically be enrolled to receive alerts. Participation in the system is free. However standard text and data rates may apply.



When a power outage affects your service address, text and email alerts will be sent out within 5-10 minutes. Communications will be sent from either 888-442-7594 or no-reply@seattle.gov notifying you of an outage at your home or business. Save this phone number and email address to your contacts to ensure swift and efficient delivery.Once power is restored at your home or business, we will alert you that the power is back on.Customers who already have a cell phone number or email address associated with their City Light accounts will automatically be enrolled to receive alerts. Participation in the system is free. However standard text and data rates may apply.

During this pilot phase, only outages affecting a small number of customers will trigger an alert. Large and high-volume outages will not be included until full implementation.At City Light, we strive to provide the best possible customer service. With this new feature, we can proactively communicate with customers when outages occur and when they are resolved. We understand that unplanned outages are inconvenient.