“Canopy Award” given to Save Shoreline Trees

Kathleen Russell and Susanne Tsoming with the Trees & People Coalition award.

Photo by Jonelle Kemmerling

By Kathleen Russell By Kathleen Russell









was formed in late 2019 when the WA State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was renovating its headquarters at 15700 Dayton Ave N. This award acknowledges Save Shoreline Trees' work on the retention of the 94 trees lining Dayton Ave N between N 155th and N 160th retained by the PermaTrak boardwalk which protects the roots of the trees. Save Shoreline Trees was formed in late 2019 when the WA State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was renovating its headquarters at 15700 Dayton Ave N.





WSDOT's remodel permit required frontage improvements and 133 trees, mostly Doug firs, were at risk. SST supporters called attention to a potential environmental disaster.



WSDOT, not wanting to cut down the trees, took the lead to resolve the conflict. In 2021, the City of Shoreline approved the WSDOT alternative for the elevated PermaTrak boardwalk.





PermaTrak boardwalk along Dayton Ave N and the trees that were saved

Photo courtesy PermaTrak

A memorandum of agreement was reached between WSDOT and the City that these trees are managing the stormwater infrastructure, making a man-made structure unnecessary. The 94 tall trees along Dayton are standing today due to the efforts of the community, WSDOT, and the City working together to find a solution. A memorandum of agreement was reached between WSDOT and the City that these trees are managing the stormwater infrastructure, making a man-made structure unnecessary. The 94 tall trees along Dayton are standing today due to the efforts of the community, WSDOT, and the City working together to find a solution.



SST continues to work for the retention of tall and native trees in Shoreline.





This effort is in accordance with Shoreline’s 2044 Comprehensive Plan Natural Environment goal to: “Maintain and increase the urban tree canopy to provide wildlife habitat, support community resilience, mitigate urban heat, manage stormwater, conserve energy, protect and improve mental and physical health, and strengthen economic prosperity.”





Year round, these trees sequester carbon, clean the air and cool our neighborhoods.



Additional honorees recognized by the Trees & People Coalition included Crow Woods Cohousing Community, A Windermere Garden, Valley School Outdoor Classroom and Amphitheater, and Robert Eagle Staff Forest.





Appreciation to the Trees & People Coalition and Seattle Parks Foundation for celebrating community through trees.





