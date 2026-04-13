Op-Ed: Participating in sign-wavings gives me hope

Photo by Pam Cross By Pam Cross By Pam Cross





Every time I look at the paper or watch the news I get angry. Every day seems to be worse than the last.





Participating in this weekly event brings me hope. We are all angry and the positive feedback we are getting from passing drivers gives me hope that others are angry too.



At this point it is hard to know what to put on to make a new sign because there is one abomination after another. Far too much for a single sign.



Why are farmers angry they are losing workers to ICE when they voted for the current administration?



If you did what you could to avoid getting drafted, what makes you think you should mandate a new draft?



The signs tell a story: We do not want a war. We do not want higher prices. We want the peace and prosperity we were promised during the presidential campaign.



We do not want a national religion. We want to keep the freedom to follow our individual beliefs.



We want to stop being lied to every single day.



We want Congress to start representing the people again.



We want to keep the right to vote. Healthcare. Food we can afford. Gas and utilities we can afford.



We want our country back.







About 50 regulars were at the intersection today. I had to skip last week but, like an addiction, I couldn’t stay away for another.