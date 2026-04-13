Calvin Community Advocacy dinner April 20, 2026



The next Calvin Community Advocacy dinner is Monday, April 20, 2026 at 6pm. The next Calvin Community Advocacy dinner is Monday, April 20, 2026 at 6pm.





What would you like to see, who would you like to hear from in the future?





We want to dream with you, our neighbors, what would you wish for for Shoreline if you had a magic wand? Come share your thoughts and some good conversation.





We will be serving a free Italian themed menu with lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.





Next month, May 18th, we will hear from NUHSA and enjoy some delicious BBQ!











We want to take this next dinner to debrief with all of our neighbors who have come to our community dinners, and even if you haven't, what have you enjoyed?