Spring classes & Summer Youth Camps with Shoreline Continuing Education
Monday, April 13, 2026
Spring into Learning with Shoreline Continuing Education ~ Discover New Spring Classes & Cool Summer Camps for Youth.
Shoreline Continuing Education has new classes for adults and youth age 7-17.
Peruse the current catalog Shoreline Community College or download the Spring mailer here Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College or message us and we will send you a printed copy in the mail.
We have close to 200 students already signed up for Summer Camps on campus so don't miss out! Check out the camp options and register today: Summer Camps | Shoreline Community College.
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