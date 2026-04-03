Ballinger Way at 35th NE lane reduction / closure overnight April 6 - 10, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026

Construction area on 35th NE
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce Ballinger Way / SR 104 to one lane near the intersection with 35th Avenue NE. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.

Single-lane closures will continue from 8pm to 6am nightly Monday, April 6, through Friday morning, April 10. 

Intermittent overnight full closures of 35th Avenue NE also will occur during these same times, with signed detours guiding people around construction.

Sewer work along SR 104, 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 185th Street resumed Sunday night, March 29. 

Crews are installing specialized wells that will remove groundwater to lower the water table enough to install sewers beneath these streets.

Updated 4/3/2026

Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
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