Berean Bible Church of Shoreline welcomes all to Easter Services





Berean Church main entry

Photo by Robert Junell Where do you stand with Jesus today? Perhaps following Him feels costly because of your reputation or relationships.



Maybe you have believed your whole life, and Easter is the best news you know. Or you might be curious about who Jesus really is, or uncertain if you can trust any of this.



Maybe you carry shame and fear. The disciples who witnessed the resurrection struggled with these same issues. And yet, they found courage, joy, faith, and forgiveness.



Wherever you find yourself, this story can change everything for you, too.



“We hope you will join us for Easter services, or sometime in the future”, stated Pastor John Spooner. “Berean is a welcoming church that is focused on Bible-teaching with a well-balanced ministry for the entire family and all age groups.”

Berean Bible Church is at the corner of N 185th and 1st Avenue, just east of Meridian Ave North (





Where do you stand with Jesus today? Perhaps following Him feels costly because of your reputation or relationships.Maybe you have believed your whole life, and Easter is the best news you know. Or you might be curious about who Jesus really is, or uncertain if you can trust any of this.Maybe you carry shame and fear. The disciples who witnessed the resurrection struggled with these same issues. And yet, they found courage, joy, faith, and forgiveness.Wherever you find yourself, this story can change everything for you, too.Berean Bible Church is at the corner of N 185th and 1st Avenue, just east of Meridian Ave North ( 2345 N 185th St, Shoreline ) and has been serving the community for over 60 years.

Featuring three events beginning with Good Friday Tenebrae Service on Friday evening, Easter Sunday Fellowship early Sunday morning with food and fellowship during a special Bible Exploration Hour, and the main Easter Worship Service following a casual coffee and hot chocolate just prior to the worship service.All are welcome.GOOD FRIDAY TENEBRAE SERVICE: This year on Good Friday, Berean will be offering a Tenebrae Service, April 3, 2026 at 7:00pm. Tenebrae is the Latin word for 'shadows' and memorializes the increasing darkness facing Jesus on the way to the cross with a combination of candles, scripture reading, hymns, and songs. The room will grow dark, but one lit candle of hope will remind us that 'Sunday is Coming'. This is a powerful and impactful service to invite family and friends to participate.EASTER SUNDAY FELLOWSHIP: We will hold a special Bible Exploration Hour in the gym from 9:15-10:30am on Easter, April 5. This gathering will be a wonderful opportunity for fellowship. It will be a perfect setting to connect before our Easter worship service begins at 11:00am.Over 2,000 years ago, the most life-changing event in history occurred: Jesus Christ's resurrection. The Apostle John tells us why he wrote about it— “that you may believe.” The resurrection isn’t just ancient history; it’s an invitation to a new life!