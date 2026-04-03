Save the date for Earth Day Climate Conversation at Third Place Commons April 18, 2026



Make your plans to celebrate Earth Day Make your plans to celebrate Earth Day

On Saturday April 18, 2026 at 10am, come to the Third Place Commons stage for a Climate Conversation.It will be a chance to learn what it means if the administration succeeds in declaring CO2 is not a greenhouse gas. Three panelists will discuss the implications. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.Third Place Commons is on the upper level, main building of LFP Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.