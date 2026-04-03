King County Citizens’ Elections Oversight Committee (CEOC) - Attn: Lake Forest Park





Lake Forest Park with a population of 13,630 would qualify under this category.





The term of this position is for the remainder of a three-year term, to expire May 2028. Qualifying junior taxing districts and cities may nominate either an employee or community member. The nominee will not represent the sponsoring entity.









For more information or if you are interested in applying, please contact Lake Forest Park City Clerk,



Applications are requested to be submitted by close of business on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.





A letter, formal resolution or other communication from a person authorized to speak on behalf of a qualifying city or junior taxing district (i.e. city mayor, city manager or board chair) is required. Applicants must live in King County.For more information or if you are interested in applying, please contact Lake Forest Park City Clerk, Matt McLean , or visit www.kingcounty.gov/ceoc Applications are requested to be submitted by close of business on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The CEOC is a 16-member committee of volunteers, who have interest or expertise in elections. The CEOC is charged with conducting oversight of election-related matters, and reporting to the King County Council its observations, findings and recommendations through an annual report.The mission of the Citizens' Elections Oversight Committee is to help King County maintain public confidence in elections. The CEOC makes recommendations to the Council to improve the performance of the Department of Elections and helps ensure that accountability and performance of the Department of Elections is provided in a transparent manner that is meaningful to the residents of King County. The CEOC meets roughly five times per year.One of the current vacancies for the CEOC includes a representative sponsored by either a junior taxing district or a city with a population of under twenty thousand.