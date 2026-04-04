Saturday morning free Easter Egg Hunt at Shoreline A soccer field for kids 3-12 years old - April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026


Get ready to kick off a morning of fun on the field!
Bring your baskets and get set to score big in our egg hunt—there’s plenty of fun for every little striker. It’s going to be an egg-citing time!

Perfect for kids ages 3–12, and everyone is welcome—so grab your teammates, friends, and family and join the fun!
Shoreline Field A 19030 1st Ave NE
 Saturday April 4, 2026
11:00 a.m.
Don’t miss your shot—it’s going to be a real goal of a good time!



Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
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