Saturday morning free Easter Egg Hunt at Shoreline A soccer field for kids 3-12 years old - April 4, 2026
Saturday, April 4, 2026
Perfect for kids ages 3–12, and everyone is welcome—so grab your teammates, friends, and family and join the fun!
Shoreline Field A 19030 1st Ave NE
Saturday April 4, 2026
11:00 a.m.
Don’t miss your shot—it’s going to be a real goal of a good time!
Shoreline Field A 19030 1st Ave NE
Saturday April 4, 2026
11:00 a.m.
Don’t miss your shot—it’s going to be a real goal of a good time!
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