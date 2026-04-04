Saturday morning free Easter Egg Hunt at Shoreline A soccer field for kids 3-12 years old - April 4, 2026



Get ready to kick off a morning of fun on the field! Get ready to kick off a morning of fun on the field!



Shoreline Field A 19030 1st Ave NE

Saturday April 4, 2026

11:00 a.m.

Don’t miss your shot—it’s going to be a real goal of a good time!







Perfect for kids ages 3–12, and everyone is welcome—so grab your teammates, friends, and family and join the fun!Saturday April 4, 202611:00 a.m.Don’t miss your shot—it’s going to be a real goal of a good time!

Bring your baskets and get set to score big in our egg hunt—there’s plenty of fun for every little striker. It’s going to be an egg-citing time!