Art ReImagined: Recycle, Upcycle & Renew

Saturday, April 4, 2026


ShoreLake Arts is preparing for our annual gala fundraiser! We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.

The gala will feature:
  • Fashion show presented by the Greater Seattle Chapter of the American Sewing Guild
  • Silent auction to bid on local artwork and business services
  • Catered meal, drinks, games and more!

Time: May 2, 2026, 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Location: Shoreline College, PUB building, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Ticket Price: $125 each

Attire: Semi-formal. We encourage participants to recycle/upcycle your best fashion pieces.


Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
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