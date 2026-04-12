Beginning Bridge Lessons start April 13, 2026 at Seattle Bridge Center
Sunday, April 12, 2026
“Ten Steps to Basic Bridge” starts Monday, April 13, 2026 and runs on Monday & Thursday evenings through May 14. In this lesson series, you’ll learn Bridge from the ground up using Standard American bidding with a couple of modern twists. This fast-paced series appeals to those with at least a little cardplaying experience, as well as players who want to get back into the game using modern methods.
When you complete this series, you will be ready to play Bridge in social games and in introductory Duplicate games. Seattle Bridge Center offers a Rookie Duplicate game on Tuesday evenings. The full syllabus for this lesson series is here: TSBB-Syllabus-202604.pdf
No partner needed -- you'll meet several new players along the way.
Lesson fees are collected on a pay-as-you-go basis. You can stop or return at any time. The cost is $15 per person per lesson, with discounts for players age 25 and under, and for returning students. Cash, cards, and tap payments accepted.
Classes are held at Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th Street, Seattle WA 98125. We are a half-mile east of Interstate 5 at Exit 175 for NE 145th Street. We share a parking lot with the QFC supermarket and Dollar Tree store on the southeast corner of 15th Ave NE and NE 145th St. If you are facing the entrance to the Dollar Tree store, turn to your right and you will be facing our front door - look for "Seattle Bridge Center" on the awning. We have plenty of free parking.
This series begins Monday, April 13, 2026 and meets on 10 Monday & Thursday evenings through May 14. Each class begins at 7pm and runs until 9:30pm. We start right at 7pm to make the best use of your time. Our doors are usually open by 6:45pm or earlier. Light snacks are provided.
Please let us know if you’re planning to attend the lesson series, so we can be sure to prepare enough copies of the lesson materials. See below for contact information.
If you’d like to watch a game of Duplicate Bridge live and in person, please join us Tuesday evenings for Rookie Duplicate, where spectators are always welcome. The game starts at 7pm; please arrive 10 minutes ahead of game time to get settled in. The game runs until 10pm, but spectators can leave earlier if they need to.
The complete and current schedule for Rookie Duplicate games and the beginner lessons can be found by visiting www.SeattleBridgeCenter.com— then follow the link for “Results/Calendar.”
Questions? Want to register?
Send an email to SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com and tell us to “Sign me up for the beginner series starting April 13”, or leave a voice message for David at 206/336-3428.
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