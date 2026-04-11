Business Spotlight: How Creative Catapult Coaching Helps People Move Forward





Helping “Smart but Stuck” Adults Move Forward With ADHD-Friendly Tools That Actually WorkFor many people, productivity advice doesn’t work because it wasn’t designed for the way their brain actually functions. That’s where Creative Catapult Coaching comes in. Founded by Shoreline resident Amy Voros, this coaching practice helps adults, especially creatives, entrepreneurs, and neurodivergent thinkers, build practical systems that make life feel more manageable and sustainable. Through ADHD-informed coaching, Amy works with clients to design tools, routines, and supports that align with real energy levels, real lives, and real goals.A: 15+ years. Full time since the pandemic, part time before that.A: Learning I had ADHD—and realizing I could get paid to ask questions instead of being told to ask fewer. But seriously, I had worked briefly with a coach at work shortly before my diagnosis and thought it was a fascinating profession. Coaching offered a way to combine curiosity, problem solving, and supporting people through real challenges.A: Creative Catapult Coaching provides ADHD-informed coaching for adults, often creatives, entrepreneurs, and “smart but stuck” folks, who want life to feel more doable. The work is both practical and human: we build planning and prioritizing systems and follow-through supports, and we also work with the nervous-system and energy realities that make those systems usable.People leave with tools they can use the same day and a way of working with their brain instead of against it. Clients typically work with me through ongoing 1:1 coaching, deep-dive sessions for a specific challenge, or small-group options.A: Because I live here and love connecting with the Shoreline community.A: That there are multiple ways to work together, and it doesn’t have to be a huge commitment right away. Some people start with a one-time deep dive or a focused body-doubling-style session to get traction, then decide if ongoing coaching makes sense.Also: my approach isn’t “try harder.” It’s “try different” design supports that match your real life and energy.A: The moments I find most impactful are when I’m looking back with a client and we can actually see the evolution, how much has shifted over time in the way they support themselves, make decisions, and move through their life.On the practical side, I’ve also learned to use the same kinds of supports I help clients build technology, systems, structure, and asking for help so the work stays sustainable.A: I treat coaching like a collaborative design process: we test ideas, gather data, and iterate without shame. I’m warm, direct, and I take seriously the moment when something “works on paper” but fails in real life.What sets me apart is the blend of deep ADHD and executive-function understanding with an operations mindset. We can work with emotions and identity while also building a concrete system you can run week to week.A: It’s hard to start a business—and to keep running one too. Especially if you’re a solopreneur, make sure you’re seeing peers in real life, not just clients or customers.A: My work supports the community by helping people function better at home and at work, less overwhelm, fewer dropped balls, and more stability. Many of my clients are caregivers, leaders, creatives, and service providers, so when they’re more resourced, that benefit ripples outward.I also care about strengthening real-life peer support, especially for solopreneurs and neurodivergent folks, so people don’t have to do everything alone.A: I’m currently exploring launching a small group for adults (either in person locally or virtual) focused on practical ADHD-friendly planning and follow-through. If you’re interested, I’d love to collect names for an interest list and share details when it’s ready, likely later this summer or fall.Right now I’m focused on ongoing coaching work and building local connections. I’m always open to collaborating with Shoreline organizations or sharing ADHD-informed tools through workshops, small groups, or community conversations.Shoreline, WA206-462-5006