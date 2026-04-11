Moving Day for Camp United We Stand
Saturday, April 11, 2026
By Oliver Moffat
|Camp United We Stand is moving from Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church to Northshore United Church of Christ. Photo by Oliver J Moffat
Camp United We Stand, the only legally sanctioned homeless encampment in North King County, is moving again.
For over ten years this small non-profit has provided temporary tent shelter for up to 35 homeless people at a time.
Every few months, the camp needs to move and this week, the camp is moving a short distance down the road from Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church to Northshore United Church of Christ until later this summer.
The CampUnitedWeStand.org website has information on how to donate and sign up to volunteer.
But the number one most valuable thing that the Camp needs are future host sites.
If you are a member of a faith organization that can host a homeless encampment for a few months, please reach out to any of the Camp United We Stand board members.
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