Travels with Charlie: Artemis II Splash Down. Crew in Excellent Shape

Charlie waiting on the deck



By Gordon SnyderAll these years later, this is my NASA flight monitor station as the Astronauts landed back on Earth.A thousand memories flooded my mind with all the microgravity water system and hydroponics NASA research I was involved in before the projects were unfunded. What great technology integration to achieve this Artemis II Mission. We can still do amazing things.Charlie didn’t seem as interested…Astronaut’s helicopter about to land…