Travels with Charlie: Artemis II Splash Down. Crew in Excellent Shape

Saturday, April 11, 2026

"Artemis II Splash Down. Crew in Excellent Shape”

By Gordon Snyder

All these years later, this is my NASA flight monitor station as the Astronauts landed back on Earth.

A thousand memories flooded my mind with all the microgravity water system and hydroponics NASA research I was involved in before the projects were unfunded. What great technology integration to achieve this Artemis II Mission. We can still do amazing things.

Charlie waiting on the deck

Charlie didn’t seem as interested…


Astronaut’s helicopter about to land…


Posted by DKH at 4:10 AM
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