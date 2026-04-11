400 feet of 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park will be closed overnight Sunday April 12

The project will improve fish passage under SR 104

west of 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park

Photo courtesy WSDOT The WSDOT contractor working on the sewer system near Ballinger Way is planning for a full overnight closure of about 400 feet of 35th Avenue NE at the intersection of SR 104/Ballinger Way NE from 8pm Sunday night, April 12, to 6am Monday, April 13. The WSDOT contractor working on the sewer system near Ballinger Way is planning for a full overnight closure of about 400 feet of 35th Avenue NE at the intersection of SR 104/Ballinger Way NE from 8pm Sunday night, April 12, to 6am Monday, April 13.





The contractor intends to activate the sewer bypass system and dewatering wells during this overnight shift.If there are complications overnight Sunday, the contractor could need intermittent closures on SR 104, 35th Avenue NE, and/or NE 185th Street during the same overnight hours Monday night, April 13, to Tuesday morning, April 14, to finish work.Again, these closure(s) are necessary only if the bypass is not active by Monday morning. Flaggers and signed detours will get people around construction one or both nights as needed.Getting the bypass and dewatering systems online are a major milestone that will allow the transition to daytime sewer installation.