

Contemporary Bosnia and Herzegovina: State Structures and Human Stories Contemporary Bosnia and Herzegovina: State Structures and Human Stories

Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133

FREE!



Bosnia and Herzegovina has one of the most complex political systems in the world, with five presidents sharing leadership. In this presentation, Hubert Humphrey Fellow Bojana Ilić will explore how this unique system shapes everyday life in the country. FREE!Bosnia and Herzegovina has one of the most complex political systems in the world, with five presidents sharing leadership. In this presentation, Hubert Humphrey Fellow Bojana Ilić will explore how this unique system shapes everyday life in the country.





By weaving together political insight with personal stories, she will highlight the resilience of citizens, peacebuilding efforts, and the realities faced by refugees and returnees, nearly three decades after the Dayton Peace Agreement.



About Bojana Ilić:





Hubert Humphrey Fellow, Bojana Ilić is a human rights advocate and international project manager with the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly in Bosnia and Herzegovina. With more than 20 years of experience leading regional and international initiatives, she specializes in advancing human rights, gender equality, and crisis response through advocacy, research, and capacity-building.





She has collaborated with leading organizations such as UNDP, the Swiss Red Cross, the Nordic Institute, and other international NGOs, integrating gender perspectives into disaster risk reduction and humanitarian projects across Europe. During her Hubert Humphrey Fellowship at American University, Ilić aims to deepen her expertise in advocating for women’s participation in decision-making and humanitarian work.











Bojana Ilić, Hubert Humphrey FellowTuesday, April 21, 2026 at 5:30pm