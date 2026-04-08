What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 8 - 14
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 8 - 14
Spring is starting to show off in Shoreline, and this week’s lineup is all about connection, creativity, and a little bit of everything in between. From a high-energy night of Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Center to meaningful community gatherings, cultural celebrations, and hands-on creative events, there’s something happening in every corner of the city.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, April 10 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Banchero Disability Partners' Heart and Soul Auction and Gala
Friday, April 10 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline College
Join us for an evening of fun in a family-oriented atmosphere including a full-course gourmet meal and a live auction, capped off by a rousing dessert auction and some serious dancing!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
NW Víla Fest 2026: Celebrate the Art of Bellydance
April 10 - 12, Shoreline College
NW Víla Fest aims to grow the bellydance community in Seattle and worldwide. From dynamic workshops to evening showcases, join us for a weekend of art and connection.
Shoreline Walks - Shorewood High School and City Hall Walk
Saturday, April 11 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Meridian Park Elementary School, 17077 Meridian Ave N. Park near the intersection of 175th and Meridian Ave.
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Kid/Baby Gear Sale
Saturday, April 11 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Cooperative Preschool
Come snag some amazing deals on new and gently used kids/baby gear, clothing, toys, books, etc.
STSCA's 2026 Navruz Celebration!
Saturday, April 11 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline College
Join STSCA for fun, food, and entertainment as we celebrate Navruz!
April Sip & Paint at Vault 177
Sunday, April 12 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Vault 177
McKy Karvounis is a local artist who works in various mediums to create her art. McKy works to incorporate these techniques into her work in new and interesting ways. All painting supplies provided. Registration fee includes one glass of wine or draft beer - or try the specialty cocktail created for the event!
Darrell's Jazz Jam
Sunday, April 12 7:00 PM, Darrell’s Tavern
$5 Suggested Donation, Hosted By Kevin Mccarthy.
Abstract Painting to Music!
Monday, April 13 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Shoreline Senior Center
Taught by local artist, McKy Karounis. McKy will lead you through creating an abstract painting you'll love while listening to music that inspires you! To Register: Call or visit the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center at shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org or call (206)365-1536.
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, April 14 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Seattle Scottish Rite Center
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County.
Shoreline Walks - Echo Lake Church Walk
Tuesday, April 14 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: St. David Emmanuel Episcopal Church Parking Lot, 18842 Meridian Ave N.
Ridgecrest Neighbor Meet Up at Ridgecrest Public House
Tuesday, April 14 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Not only are we excited to meet you, we are excited to build our community together. We want to hear your ideas and hear how you want to see our neighborhood grow and thrive.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Free Savvy Gardener Class – Plant This Not That
Wednesday, April 15 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District
Join Northwest horticultural expert and author, Marianne Binetti, for this informative class covering the best plant picks to help you avoid problems and common mistakes in creating beautiful gardens and landscapes. Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@
Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Saturday, April 18 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline Community College Theater
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.
Mo Money, Mo Problems Night Market
Saturday, April 18 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
Tax season is stressful. Art isn't. Join us for a night of art, music, food, and extravagance - you earned it. New artists, new vendors, and of course - twinkle lights - all in our yard at SALVATION.
ShoreLake Arts Annual Gala Fundraiser
Saturday, May 2 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline College
We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery and Shorelake Arts. Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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