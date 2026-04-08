Ceasefire Now

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Ceasefire Now demonstrators in LFP
Photo courtesy Glen Milner

By Glen Milner

On Tuesday, April 7, 2025, 25 demonstrators held an impromptu protest in Lake Forest Park, at Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104), in response to recent U.S. threats to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, bridges and other infrastructure, and to send Iran “back to the Stone Ages.”

Demonstrators held their vigil between 4pm and 5pm, as the deadline for a decision to escalate the U.S. war against Iran grew near. Signs displayed included “Stop Trump’s War Crimes Now,” “War Is Not The Answer,” and “Ceasefire Now.”

Soon after the start of the vigil, we learned that the New York Times had announced that a ceasefire had been called.

An assortment of individuals from various organizations was represented in Lake Forest Park on Tuesday. Lake Forest Park for Peace is always at the corner each Saturday, from 11am to noon. All are welcome.


Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
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