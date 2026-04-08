Berlin's Dome. Artist Lojero NWWS 2026 Annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition has World View of Watermedia NWWS 2026 Annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition has World View of Watermedia









“I’m sure it wasn’t an easy task for Michael but he has picked an engaging and amazing show,” said president Deborah Roskopf.





The exhibition begins Friday May 1st at 5pm PDT with an online artists’ awards reception and runs through June 13, 2026.





The public is invited to the free event by registering here.



Members from 39 states (including Washington D.C.) and 10 countries uploaded their best artworks in watercolor, acrylic, gouache and mixed media. Members from 39 states (including Washington D.C.) and 10 countries uploaded their best artworks in watercolor, acrylic, gouache and mixed media.









At the artists’ awards reception, Michael will present $12,000 in cash and merchandise. First place is a cash award of $1,000, second $750 and third $500. A new prize of $500 has been added by Jesse and Liz Walker. Liz is an NWWS signature member with Gold Medal Fellowship status.



All of the watermedia art is for sale. Artists receive 75% of the artwork price. Buying the artworks through the NWWS website is an easy process, and an excellent way to decorate your home or enhance your office space. Doing so, you support the artists and the arts.



Before the exhibition begins, Solovyev’s sold out workshop, “The Portrait in Watercolor – Light & Dynamic” runs April 16 – 17, 2026. Fellow artist, Mike Kowalski presents his award winning plein air techniques April 22 – 23, 2026 on “Painting in the Shadows.” This workshop is also sold out.



For budding watermedia artists and pros who have painted for years, NWWS offers three workshops a year plus quarterly Workshops International featuring award winning artists from around the world. The 86th International Open Exhibition offers juror Dongfeng Li’s three-day online workshop October 22 -24, 2026. The next Workshops International artist is Sebastian Thommen from Ireland with his three-hour online event, Saturday May 9, 2026 at 10am PDT.



To see the world view of the new Waterworks Exhibition and to find out more about available workshops from NWWS, visit





“It’s truly impressive how many talented artists are working in such diverse techniques, and how differently they each perceive the world,” stated Solovyev.At the artists’ awards reception, Michael will present $12,000 in cash and merchandise. First place is a cash award of $1,000, second $750 and third $500. A new prize of $500 has been added by Jesse and Liz Walker. Liz is an NWWS signature member with Gold Medal Fellowship status.Artists receive 75% of the artwork price. Buying the artworks through the NWWS website is an easy process, and an excellent way to decorate your home or enhance your office space. Doing so, you support the artists and the arts.Before the exhibition begins, Solovyev’s sold out workshop, “The Portrait in Watercolor – Light & Dynamic” runs April 16 – 17, 2026. Fellow artist, Mike Kowalski presents his award winning plein air techniques April 22 – 23, 2026 on “Painting in the Shadows.” This workshop is also sold out.For budding watermedia artists and pros who have painted for years, NWWS offers three workshops a year plus quarterly Workshops International featuring award winning artists from around the world. The 86th International Open Exhibition offers juror Dongfeng Li’s three-day online workshop October 22 -24, 2026. The next Workshops International artist is Sebastian Thommen from Ireland with his three-hour online event, Saturday May 9, 2026 at 10am PDT.To see the world view of the new Waterworks Exhibition and to find out more about available workshops from NWWS, visit www.nwws.org

Exhibition runs May 1 – June 13, 2026With more than 500 entries submitted to Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition, juror Michael Solovyev had his work cut out for him to pick only 75 watermedia paintings.