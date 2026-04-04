Suspect charged in the hit and run death of Shoreline woman October 4, 2025

Abel T. Zekaryas in court

Photo courtesy David Rose Abel T. Zekaryas, 23, was charged in King County Superior Court with Felony Hit and Run for the death of 67-year-old Beverly Lockhart. Abel T. Zekaryas, 23, was charged in King County Superior Court with Felony Hit and Run for the death of 67-year-old Beverly Lockhart.





On October 4, 2025, she was crossing Aurora just south of N. 198th when she was hit. Security cameras from a nearby apartment complex captured the scene.





Zekaryas tried unsuccessfully to avoid her, but when he didn't, he left her lying next to the road and continued north on Aurora into Snohomish county.







He continued on Hwy 99, then turned and headed south. He stopped in the parking lot of a business, got out to examine the damage to his car, and then left.





Shoreline deputies and medics responded to the scene. KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction ("MARR") led the investigation.





MARR Detective Skaar was able to identify the make and model of the car from parts left at the scene, witness accounts, and surveillance video from the Edmonds business where the driver stopped.





Detective Skaar did a Flock search for all white Volvo sedans in the last 30 days in the Puget Sound area. Using the results, Det. Skaar found a vehicle with the right year and model that was missing the parts found at the scene of the collision.





Three days after the hit and run, the suspect was cited for driving in an HOV lane. Body camera footage provided the license number, which led to the name of the driver. The driver's appearance matched the video from the business.





Obtaining a search warrant for the driver's cell phone data, and using TRAX, a law enforcement database which maps coordinates of cell phone records, Det. Skaar found that the vehicle was in the vicinity of the site of the collision in Shoreline and the business in Edmonds at the date and times of the known events.





The Defendant was released upon his personal recognizance at first appearance. The State is requesting conditions of release to include no driving without a valid license and insurance and no moving violations.







