Emergency gas main repairs taking place on 47th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) subcontractor Infrasource is conducting an emergency gas main repair in the 20000 block of 47th Ave NE following a leak discovery on April 1, 2026. Lake Forest Park Public Works crews responded.

The repair involves replacing a flange valve originally installed in 1962. Due to the age and condition of the infrastructure, crews have determined that temporary fixes are not viable based on past experience, and a full replacement is necessary to ensure safety and reliability.

Construction is taking place within a recently overlaid section of roadway. Residents may experience traffic disruptions in the area while repairs are underway.


Posted by DKH at 1:55 AM
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