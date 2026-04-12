Sound Transit needs to close $34.5 billion funding gap - take the survey
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Sound Transit is working to reduce the impact of historic inflation, tariffs, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and other factors on its ability to plan, build and deliver transit to the region.
The agency currently estimates that it will need to close a $34.5 billion funding gap over the next 20 years to deliver what's outlined in the voter-approved Sound Transit 3 program.
ST3 includes light rail extensions to West Seattle, Ballard, Tacoma, and Everett, South Kirkland and Issaquah, and much more.
Sound Transit’s Board of Directors and Sound Transit staff are taking proactive steps to address this long-term financial challenge through a comprehensive agencywide process known as the Enterprise Initiative (learn more about that initiative here).
As part of this process, the agency is requesting feedback via a survey from those who live within the Sound Transit District.
The survey is available here.
The survey is available here.
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